Report: T.J. Watt dislocated finger, tore ligaments but is expected to play after bye
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt hurt his finger in Sunday's win over the Ravens, but he's not expected to miss any time as a result of the injury.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Watt dislocated his finger and tore ligaments in the 17-10 Steelers victory. Watt remained in the game and he is expected to be ready to go when the Steelers return from their bye for a road game against the Rams.
Watt may need to have the finger surgically repaired after the season, but a determination on that will be made based on how it heals while he continues to play.
Watt had two sacks — including one of Baltimore's final offensive play of the game — and a fumble recovery to help the Steelers get to 3-2 on the season.