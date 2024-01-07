Report: T.J. Watt diagnosed with Grade 3 MCL sprain

The Steelers lost NFL sacks leader T.J. Watt to a knee injury in the third quarter Saturday, and they could be without him next week if they make the postseason.

Watt was diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. That's a complete tear of the medial collateral ligament, which is a multi-week injury.

Watt will undergo further testing Sunday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin allowed only that Watt is being evaluated for a knee injury.

The defensive player of the year candidate collided with defensive lineman Montravius Adams while rushing Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a third down pass. He stayed down, pounding his fist on the ground after the play.

Watt made two sacks Saturday, giving him a league-leading 19 for the season. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has 17.

This would be Watt's third time leading the league in sacks, which would set a record since sacks became an official stat in 1982.