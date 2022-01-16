Report: “All systems are go” in Seattle for Pete Carroll and John Schneider in Seattle

The fact that a week has passed since the end of the regular season without the Seahawks firing coach Pete Carroll and/or G.M. John Schneider suggests that, as it appeared a week ago, they will be safe.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that, indeed, they’ll be back. Mortensen says that Carroll and Schneider met on Thursday with owner Jody Allen, and that “all systems are go” for Carroll and Schneider.

Mortensen added quarterback Russell Wilson to that mix, pointing out that he has two years left under contract. While that may be the team’s perspective, whether Wilson tries to finagle a trade is a different issue.

Obviously, an effort was made toward that end a year ago, after a 12-4 season. Unless he’s willing to consider 2021 an aberration fueled by his messed-up finger from Week Five, Wilson could once again start considering whether another franchise gives him a chance to secure the three additional Super Bowl rings he covets.

