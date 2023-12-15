Report: Syracuse expected to hire Texas A&M staffer Joe Schaefer as defensive assistant coach

Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson has officially poached a coach from College Station to follow him into his new role as defensive coordinator at Syracuse after this season.

According to 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, Robinson has hired Aggies’ staffer Joe Schaefer to remain in the same role as a defensive assistant coach for the Orange.

Schaefer’s contribution as a coach came on the sidelines at Kyle Field in 2023. Before becoming a defensive analyst at Texas A&M, he served as defensive coordinator at Youngstown State and primarily worked with safeties.

Before that, Schaefer served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach at John Caroll University in University Heights, Ohio, from 2018-19. He was the director of scouting at Iowa State from 2016-17. Schaefer made Cyclones history in 2017, recruiting the program’s top-ranked class.

Schaefer is a native of Parma Heights, Ohio and he played football at Bowling Green from 2005-08.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire