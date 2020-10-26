Report: Suspension unlikely for Jon Bostic

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected from Sunday’s win over Dallas for a brutal hit that knocked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game. But the NFL appears poised to let Bostic play when Washington returns from its bye in two weeks.

Bostic is not expected to be suspended, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If that’s the case, that’s a lucky break for Bostic, who committed a flagrant, obvious penalty. Dalton had already gone into a feet-first slide to protect himself, and Bostic drilled him in the head. It was exactly the kind of hit that the NFL says it wants to eliminate from the sport of football.

Sending a message to players that they’ll be suspended for such hits would be a good way to eliminate such hits. But the NFL has apparently decided not to send that message.

