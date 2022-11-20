Payton Turner carted off with ankle injury, questionable to return in Saints vs. Rams

Reuters

A leading German Catholic bishop on Saturday contested the Vatican's view that debates about women priests and homosexuality were closed, saying they will have to be confronted in the future. Bishop Georg Baetzing spoke at a news conference at the end of a week of talks between Pope Francis and Vatican officials on one side, and all of Germany's bishops on the other. They centred on a controversial German progressive movement, known as the "Synodal Path", that aims to give lay Catholics a say on some doctrinal matters as well as the appointment of bishops.