Report: Superb sophomore DL Walter Nolen to visit Ole Miss following trip to Eugene

The Walter Nolen transfer portal tour has begun and the Texas A&M superstar sophomore defensive lineman is traveling from coast to coast to weigh his options.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Nolen will be visiting another Southeastern Conference school this week at Ole Miss. The SEC visit comes days after Nolen took a trip to Eugene this past weekend to check out the Oregon Ducks program, the report stated.

Nolen has tallied 66 tackles (37 solos), five sacks and a forced fumble during two seasons at Texas A&M. This year, he increased his production with totals of 37 tackles and four sacks.

Nolen was among the highest-rated players in the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class, which ranked No. 1 in the nation. Former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher racked up eight 5-star signees and 20 more 4-star recruits.

With the departure of Fisher and interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who is leaving the program after the season to become defensive coordinator at Syracuse, players like Nolen are using the portal to find the best fit.

