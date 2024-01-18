Report: These super seniors are expected to return to Arkansas football in 2024

Arkansas football is expected to return nine super seniors for the 2024 season. Best of Arkansas Sports’ Andrew Hutchinson first broke the news on Thursday Morning.

Of those nine, four are on the offensive side of the ball and five are on the defensive side. For the Razorback offense, wide receivers Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden are set to return. Offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford is also returning to the Hogs.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive backs Hudson Clark and Kee'Yon Stewartare set to return, as are defensive linemen Eric Gregory, Keivie Rose, and Jashaud Stewart. It’s worth noting that Stewart is still indefinitely suspended from the program following an arrest in December. Because of this, his status is still technically undecided despite the expectation being that Stewart will return.

There are currently only three super seniors who haven’t announced a decision, but will not be returning to the Hogs in 2024. Offensive lineman Brady Latham has NFL Draft aspirations, while tight end Francis Sherman and defensive tackle Marcus Miller are moving on after each spent one season at Arkansas.

According to Hutchinson, the Razorbacks are at 83 scholarship players for 2024. The roster limit is 85, so there should be more movement as we get closer to spring practices.

For now, let’s take a closer look at the nine super seniors expected to return next season.

WR - Andrew Armstrong

2023 Stats: 56 receptions, 764 yards and five touchdowns

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Dallas native, became one of Arkansas’ most reliable weapons through the air last season. The Razorback offense struggled mightily all year long, but Armstrong was a true bright spot.

With the Hogs basically running it back with virtually the same core group of receivers next season, Armstrong should be the favorite to lead the receiver room once again.

WR - Tyrone Broden

2023 Stats: 15 receptions, 109 yards and three touchdowns

The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Detroit native was the tallest wide receiver target in the country last season, but never really got a lot of chances to use his size on a consistent basis in an abysmal Arkansas offense. The most memorable moment of Broden’s season was his game-winning touchdown reception to seal an overtime win over Florida.

Broden is back again in 2024 and has the chance to emerge as a lethal weapon in Bobby Petrino’s offensive scheme.

DB - Hudson Clark

2023 Stats: 51 total tackles, 31 solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Dallas native is divisive amongst Razorback fans, but has went from a walk-on to consistent SEC-level contributor in his time at Arkansas. Statistically, Clark’s 2023 season wasn’t up to the level he had in 2022, but he remained a versatile and reliable presence for the Razorback defense.

As he returns for one final season in 2024, look for Clark to continue to be a leader for the Hog defense.

OL - Ty'Kieast Crawford

2023 Stats: 331 snaps (three starts), 77.3 pass block grade, 58.4 run block grade and overall grade of 63.3 from Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Carthage (Tex.) native has struggled to get over the hump and become a consistent starter for the Razorbacks during his time in Fayetteville. Despite his experience, he’ll likely be just another solid depth piece for Arkansas in 2024.

DT - Eric Gregory

2023 Stats: 16 total tackles, eight solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and one pass deflection

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Memphis native has a solid 2023 campaign for the Razorback defensive line. He was nothing more than a rotational player for the Hogs last season, but played extremely well in his limited action.

Look for Gregory to build off of that performance and continue to be a big-time contributor for Arkansas next season.

DT - Keivie Rose

2023 Stats: 15 total tackles, seven solo, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Henderson (Tex.) native was able to crack into the Razorback defensive line rotation last year as an outstanding pass-rusher. The former Louisiana Tech transfer, could be in line to see an uptick in playing time if he continues to show flashes through spring and summer practices.

DB - Kee'yon Stewart

2023 Stats: 10 total tackles and eight solo

The 6-foot, 185-pound Houston native saw very limited action with the Razorbacks in 2023 after transferring from TCU. However, he showed some flashes and, overall, was pretty consistent in those opportunities.

Stewart should provide some valuable depth in the Arkansas secondary and could be someone to watch throughout the offseason practices.

DE - Jashaud Stewart

2023 Stats: Seven total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks

The 6-foot-2, 257-pound Jonesboro (Ark.) native only appeared in five games in 2023 due to injuries. Stewart is a very experienced defensive lineman who could provide quality snaps when healthy.

Unfortunately, his status for 2024 is still uncertain because of his arrest in December. He could be a valuable depth piece for the Arkansas defensive line next season, but only time will tell.

WR - Isaac TeSlaa

2023 Stats: 34 receptions, 351 yards and two touchdowns

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Hudsonville (Mich.) native was expected to be an electric pass catcher for the Arkansas offense in 2023. While he did show some flashes of brilliance, TeSlaa never fully displayed his “highlight reel” receiving ability that the coaching staff raved about last offseason.

Most of that was because the Razorback offense, as a whole, struggled and TeSlaa didn’t get many opportunities. He is someone who possesses the ability to be a “breakout candidate” in 2024. However, his role within Bobby Petrino’s offensive scheme remains uncertain as we get closer to spring practices.

Still, though, he is definitely someone worth keeping an eye on for next season.

