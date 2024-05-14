Report: Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs and 49ers set for Week 7

While the NFL Schedule for the 2024-25 season is set to be officially released on Wednesday, dates and weeks for certain games are beginning to leak, including one of the most highly-anticipated contests on the San Francisco 49ers’ schedule for the upcoming campaign.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the regular season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set for Week 7. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is slated to be on the call for the Super Bowl rematch, per Schultz.

Via @brgridion on Twitter:

Super Bowl Rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers in Week 7, per @Schultz_Report Tom Brady will be on the call 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmFNiKpqps — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 14, 2024

