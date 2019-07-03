Report: Suns trading former No. 4 pick Josh Jackson to Grizzlies

The Suns drafted Josh Jackson No. 4 overall just two years ago.

Already, Phoenix is treating him like a salary dump.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019





Suns are planning to buyout the partially guaranteed contract of Kyle Korver, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers, Sixers and Bucks are frontrunners to sign Korver once he clears waivers, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019





Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

The 2021 second rounder would come to Memphis if it's 31-35, otherwise its going to Brooklyn. Grizzlies get to take a look at a recent former lottery pick with only one guaranteed year left. After front office changes, Carter was on thin ice and Melton will have a better shot. https://t.co/AdKM0MFyDc — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) July 3, 2019





Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issues, off-court problems and frustration. And poor play. That’s the part that’s most difficult for teams to get over.

Given far more playmaking responsibility than he can handle, Jackson has too frequently forced and missed bad shots. He has shown flashes of impressive creation, but he hasn’t sustained it nearly enough.

With Jackson due $7,059,480 next season, the Suns aren’t waiting around for him. They needed to clear money to sign Ricky Rubio and keep Kelly Oubre‘s qualifying offer intact.

Neither De'Anthony Melton nor Jevon Carter did much as rookies. Melton is younger and more dynamic and has more upside.

This trade is costly for Phoenix, letting another team take fliers on Jackson and Melton and surrendering two second-round picks. But the Suns are clearly targeting their type of players without much concern for the value.

The Grizzlies are the latest team to take advantage.

Korver’s $7.5 million salary is just $3.44 million guaranteed until Sunday. He has declined significantly at age 38, especially defensively. But the sharpshooter can still help a good team in a limited role.