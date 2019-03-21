Report: Suns signing Jimmer Fredette to two-year contract

The Suns didn’t meet with Jimmer Fredette just for fun.

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

The Phoenix Suns are signing Jimmer Fredette through the rest of the season with a team option for 2019-20, per 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro.

Fredette is a relatively high-profile signing because he scored a lot of points at BYU eight years ago and fills a great-white-hope narrative to some.

He’s also a 30-year-old who hasn’t played in the NBA in three years and faced questions about his athleticism even when younger. Don’t count on much.

Fredette’s season just ended in China, where he was dominating. But his high-usage style doesn’t translate cleanly to the NBA.

Fredette won’t change the course of the Suns’ season. They are and will remain one of the NBA’s worst teams. Though they need a point guard, especially with Tyler Johnson injured, Fredette hasn’t shown the playmaking ability to handle that position regularly.

At best, Fredette entertains late in a lost season and gives himself a chance to earn a role next season. The team option gives Phoenix upside if Fredette pans out at no additional cost if he doesn’t.

At worst, he interferes with the development of younger Suns over their final 10 games. That seems more likely.