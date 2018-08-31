Report: Suns send Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight to Rockets for Ryan Anderson, De'Anthony Melton

The Houston Rockets unloaded Ryan Anderson and the remainder of his $41 million contract in a four-player deal with the Phoenix Suns. (AP)

The Houston Rockets have traded Ryan Anderson and rookie De’Anthony Melton to the Phoenix Suns for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Houston has traded Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton to Phoenix for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2018





The move comes as a bit of a surprise with Anderson carrying two years and more than $41 million remaining on his contract. In addition to taking on Anderson’s big contract, the Suns receive shooting guard Melton, a second-round pick out of USC who flashed potential in the summer league as a shooter.

In Knight, the Rockets receive a once-promising guard who has languished on the bench in Phoenix with injuries after signing a 5-year, $70 million deal in 2015. Chriss is a two-year pro the Suns selected with the eighth pick of the 2016 draft out of Washington. The 6-10 forward has failed to live up to his lottery pick status, averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over 21.2 minutes per game in two seasons.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Key decision rendered in Kaepernick-NFL battle

• OSU trustee quits, says Meyer punishment too lenient

• 2012 NFL MVP responds to critics: ‘How dare you’

• Ex-Steeler arrested for allegedly pulling gun on wife

