Report: Suns not interested in trading for Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr.

The Mavericks are reportedly getting more aggressive about trading Dennis Smith Jr. The Suns and Magic have been mentioned as suitors.

But apparently Phoenix isn’t actually interested in the point guard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

The Suns have NO interest in Dennis Smith Jr from Dallas. There is nothing to any report suggesting the Suns have had any conversations with Dallas about him. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 15, 2019





Woj does a great job. But the Suns do not have any interest in DSJ and you can take that to the bank. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 15, 2019





Gambadoro is extremely well-connected in Phoenix. I trust his reporting.

The Suns badly need a point guard, but if they don’t like Smith, they don’t like Smith. It’s too late for meaningful winning this season, anyway. They’ll have more options in the offseason, so their desperation level should be reduced.

Who played up Phoenix’s interested and why? Everyone knows the Suns need a point guard, and it’d be quite believable to cast them as a team trying to trade for Smith.

The Mavericks to gain leverage in trade talks by presenting multiple suitors? Smith trying to stir up interest so he can join a team he’d fit better – i.e., a team not handing the reins to Luka Doncic?

Either way, the cat is out of the bag on Phoenix’s lack of interest.