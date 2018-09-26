Report: Suns interested in being third team in Jimmy Butler trade if they can get point guard

Miami has come hard for Jimmy Butler since he demanded a trade — and Butler wants to go there.

That doesn’t make getting a deal done any easier. Minnesota is rumored to want Josh Richardson to be the key piece coming to them, but Miami is reluctant to throw him in a deal (same with Bam Adebayo, however, expect Justise Winslow to be part of any trade).

A source close to Josh Richardson said there has been no indication of him being involved in a trade if the Heat pursue Jimmy Butler. — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) September 26, 2018





Miami might be willing to send Goran Dragic and Winslow to Minnesota, however, do the Timberwolves want a 32-year-old point guard who can become a free agent next summer (even if Dragic is an All-Star)? Plus Minnesota already has Jeff Teague at the point.

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who like Sacramento would love to be the third team to help facilitate a trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix's pursuit of a starting point guard could factor into the Jimmy Butler trade discussions as a potential third-team partner, league sources tell ESPN. If Minnesota trades for Goran Dragic in a Miami/Butler scenario, that could make Wolves PG Jeff Teague available for Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2018





If Thibodeau tries to give up Tyus Jones in this trade owner Glen Taylor should block it.

There’s a lot of moving parts here — what else would Minnesota get back for sending Teague to Phoenix? — and the bigger problem, according to sources on other teams, is that the message from Minnesota is muddled and inconsistent. Which is what you get when the owner says “get the trade done” but the president of basketball operations (Tom Thibodeau) doesn’t really want to make a trade. Maybe everyone in Minnesota is getting on the same page, but we need to see evidence of that.

Still, there seems to be some level of progress moving towards a deal. It’s just hard to tell how much.