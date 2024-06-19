Report: Suns to host USC guard Bronny James for second predraft workout

After previously hosting Bronny James for a predraft workout, the Phoenix Suns will reportedly bring in the former USC guard for another visit, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

James’ first visit with the Suns came on June 5, which was his first known workout with a team. He then completed a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on June 13 and will reportedly audition again for the Suns later this week.

The 19-year-old opened the predraft process with planned workouts with only the Suns and Lakers. He and his agent, Rich Paul, were said to be selective with his workouts and have declined several invitations throughout the predraft process.

“NBA teams that I talk to say they cannot get Bronny James into their building,” Givony said Tuesday on “NBA Today” on ESPN. “Teams that are drafting in the late 20s and 30s. The Phoenix Suns have a second workout scheduled with Bronny later this week, but other than that, we have not seen any NBA team be able to work him out.”

The Suns have the 22nd pick, though are not currently considered a potential destination for James at that spot. The Lakers have the 17th and 55th picks in the draft and are expected to target James with their selection in the second round.

Phoenix could look to acquire a second-round pick from another team to have the chance to draft James. He will have the opportunity to impress the organization on the court and improve his draft stock with another workout scheduled this week.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Trojans. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire