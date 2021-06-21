Report: Suns hope asymptomatic Chris Paul will return early in Western Conference finals
The Suns beat the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Another win could be around the corner for Phoenix, which played without Chris Paul (coronavirus protocols).
The Phoenix Suns are encouraged with the progress of Chris Paul and are hopeful that he will clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Paul is quarantining in Los Angeles and has been symptoms-free since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, sources said.
Game 2 is tomorrow. Game 3 – the latest that could be considered early in the series – is Thursday.
Paul was reportedly vaccinated, which would make him more likely to remain asymptomatic and allow him a path to return sooner.
