Report: Suns hope asymptomatic Chris Paul will return early in Western Conference finals

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
The Suns beat the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Another win could be around the corner for Phoenix, which played without Chris Paul (coronavirus protocols).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Phoenix Suns are encouraged with the progress of Chris Paul and are hopeful that he will clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Paul is quarantining in Los Angeles and has been symptoms-free since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, sources said.

Game 2 is tomorrow. Game 3 – the latest that could be considered early in the series – is Thursday.

Paul was reportedly vaccinated, which would make him more likely to remain asymptomatic and allow him a path to return sooner.

More on the Suns

Phoenix Suns’ James Jones wins NBA Executive of the Year Booker puts up triple-double, pushes Suns past Clippers in Game 1 Three things to watch series preview: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

