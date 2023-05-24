Report: Suns expected to meet with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson

Since the NBA regular season came to a close, Kenny Atkinson has been busy. As the NBA head coaching carousel moves, Atkinson has been a popular name. After nearly joining the Charlotte Hornets last offseason, the Golden State Warriors assistant coach has been a candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks opening at head coach.

Atkinson’s tour of different head coaching interviews will reportedly continue with a stop in the desert. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT, the Phoenix Suns are expected to meet with Atkinson along with Milwaukee Bucks assist Charles Lee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Via @ChrisBHaynes on Twitter:

Phoenix has yet to reach final stage of interviewing candidates for its head coaching vacancy and are expected to meet with Milwaukee associate head coach Charles Lee and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 24, 2023

Prior to their run to a championship last season, Atkinson joined Steve Kerr’s coaching staff following a stint on Tyronn Lue’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers. Atkinson served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020.

Despite leading the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 against the Bucks and then winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2022, the Suns fired Monty Williams after losing in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Atkinson would be the latest member of Kerr’s coaching tree to get a chance to lead an NBA team. Golden State assistants like Mike Brown, Luke Walton and Alvin Gentry have all went on to get head coaching jobs after their time in the Bay Area.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

More!

Carmelo Anthony announces retirement, looking back at some of his best games against the Warriors Draymond Green reacts to Bam Adebayo's pair of highlight-reel dunks in Game 3 vs. Celtics Warriors add Duke big man Dereck Lively II in The Ringer's post-lottery mock draft

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire