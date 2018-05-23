Report: Suns could have traded for Kristaps Porzingis last season

I’m going to need New York Knicks fans to read this one with their eyes closed. Ready? Here we go.

The Phoenix Suns recently won the right to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. That means they will be adding a player like Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, or Marvin Bagley to their young roster. Last season, Phoenix selected fourth and picked Josh Jackson. It’s a rebuilding process, to be sure.

But a new report says that if Phoenix would have decided to instead trade the pick they used on Jackson, they could have had Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Seriously.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix had an opportunity to put together a package that would have sent Porzingis to Arizona. That anything the Suns had, plus the No. 4 pick, would have made that happen is just another testament to why Phil Jackson had to go in New York.

Via the Ryen Russillo show:

Woj: "Last year, I thought Phoenix had a chance to get [Kristaps] Porzingis if they were willing to put the fourth pick in, which would've been Josh Jackson." — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) May 22, 2018





Woj: "Porzingis wasn't super enthusiastic about Phoenix and what his future would've been there. They [wanted] to be able to re-sign him, so I get showing some restraint there." — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) May 22, 2018





The Knicks actually hit on Porzingis, and although he may be out for the entire year next season, he’s a keeper to build around, not to trade. On the other side of things, why the Suns didn’t include that pick and pull the trigger is a head scratcher, although we don’t know the full details of the proposed package.

Story Continues

No doubt New York fans are glad the Suns didn’t decide to accept the offer without that pick.