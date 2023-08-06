Report suggests SEC would target a few ACC schools

With conference realignment being the hot topic in college athletics right now, rumors are swirling left and right about the future for college football and basketball.

Oregon and Washington left for the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah left for the Big 12, as a lot of things changed in a span of just under 24 hours. As for the ACC, the conference is still intact despite other programs looking to leave.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham reassured the staff that the Tar Heels have no plans of leaving the conference. However, if they do, there will be interest from conferences to pursue them.

John Talty of 247Sports wrote on the state of the SEC and who they could pursue in the future. And the two teams mentioned? UNC and Virginia.

However, multiple sources have pointed to North Carolina and Virginia as schools in which the SEC would be interested. Adding UNC and UVA would get the SEC into two new, well-populated states, bring in well-regarded academic institutions and allow the conference to maintain its geographic congruency. The Big Ten is also expected to be interested in UNC and UVA should the two schools become available.

The obstacle for any program in the ACC to leave is the grant of rights, which is at the forefront right now. Florida State has expressed interest in leaving recently as well, and there was the report of seven schools doing research on potentially leaving including the three mentioned above.

But at this point, it feels like there is a long ways to go before anyone breaks off from the conference.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire