New report suggests Jakobi Meyers could price himself out of New England

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is one of the big names in a crowded free agent wide receiver market. A new report suggests that Meyers’ time with the team may be coming to an end.

Meyers is perhaps the top receiver on the market, and he is projected to be paid like one. He had a productive 2022 season for New England, as he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns. He has totaled 235 catches for 2,758 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons with the Patriots.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes the wide receiver may be able to cash in on his production, as he noted in his Sunday notes column.

According to an NFL executive source, one team that explored the potential market for Meyers believes it will need to be in the range of $15 million-plus per year to sign him. If that’s the way it unfolds (and projections don’t always come to reality), some around the NFL don’t see the Patriots retaining Meyers based on their history.

It will be intriguing to see what Meyers fetches on the open market. New England has several needs and holes to fill in the organization. Paying Meyers could be out of the question as New England looks to retool their roster.

