Report suggests Euro club’s latest £40m offer close to United’s valuation for 22 yo forward

Juventus have reportedly made a £40 million offer to sign Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

We recently recovered the 22-year-old has agreed a deal to sign for the Italian giants.

He has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but a return to the Manchester club is unlikely due to the potential backlash from supporters.

Juventus have made a £40 million bid for the English footballer which is very close to United’s valuation, per the Daily Mail.

The Old Lady are confident of reaching an agreement with the Premier League side. But a deal is not considered imminent despite talks reaching an advanced stage as other interested clubs are still coming to the table.

The Italian giants have appointed Thiago Motta as their new manager following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri last month.

They finished third in the Serie A last season but 23 points behind champions Inter Milan.

Motta is targeting several quality additions as he aims to bring the glory days back to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus are currently leading the race for Greenwood but they are also targeting another Man Utd player.

The Old Lady also hold an interest in Jadon Sancho who is said to be available for £40m.