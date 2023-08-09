Report suggests ACC could look to add SMU

Conference expansion is all the rage in college athletics again this summer with the Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington followed by Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah going to the Big 12.

For the ACC, they are left with what they have right now and slim pickings for possible additions. There was already a report that the conference was having calls to discuss potentially adding Cal and Stanford. And now, a day later another team has surfaced as a target.

Per Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, the SMU Mustangs have emerged as a target for the conference to add down the line.

The expansion conversation in the ACC goes beyond Stanford & Cal. A third school, SMU, is in consideration, sources tell @YahooSports. Administrators are expected to review financial models of all scenarios: adding all three or only the Pac-12 two.https://t.co/MuCOc0wbmt — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 8, 2023

In Dellenger’s story, he reports that during Tuesday’s meeting from the ACC the conference explored the possibility of adding SMU, Cal and Stanford all together. The other possibility discussed was just adding both of the Pac-12 schools.

Over the past year, SMU has had dialogue with multiple conferences now including the ACC. They do appear to be a program ready to join a bigger conference and the ACC could make a lot of sense.

But for now, it’s just consideration until a decision is made.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire