Report: Struggling Spencer Torkelson demoted to Triple-A

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tigers’ slumping first baseman, Spencer Torkelson, has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo to try and get his bat back on track.

The Detroit Free Press, which broke the news Sunday night, says management informed Torkelson of the move following Sunday’s 8-4 extra-innings win over the Boston Red Sox.

The 24-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and is expected to be a key piece of the Tigers’ plans going forward, but his offense has sputtered through the first two months of the season.

Torkelson spent some time in Toledo during his rookie season in 2022. He seemed to have found his swing late last season, playing 159 games for the Tigers and ultimately finishing with a .233 batting average and a .313 on-base percentage.

So far this season, he is hitting .201 with a .266 on-base percentage and little power.

In a corresponding move, top prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy is expected to make his big-league debut. The outfielder with a big bat was acquired in a trade from Atlanta in December 2022. He is expected to join the team today for the first of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Malloy was hitting .253 with a .410 on-base percentage and six home runs in 45 games for Toledo.

Insiders say the Tigers may have hinted at a coming move in recent days, benching Torkelson for two of the four games in Boston, allowing other players to take first base. Malloy was held out of Toledo’s lineup twice over the weekend, and used as a pinch hitter, mirroring the Tigers’ likely plans for him.

