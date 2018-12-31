Report: Steve Wilks informs Cardinals staff he’s done

Steve Wilks will not be back with the Arizona Cardinals.

Although there’s been no official announcement, Wilks has told his assistant coaches that he will not be the head coach in 2019, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s been widely expected as the Cardinals have slogged through a rough first year with Wilks as their head coach. Arizona ended the season at 3-13, the worst record in the league. The Cardinals were 8-8 last year in the final season under Bruce Arians.

So some other head coach will inherit a team that has rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and the first overall pick in the draft. That coach will be expected to do a better job than Wilks has done in his one season, but it may take a significant rebuilding effort to get this Cardinals team back to the playoffs. Coaching was not the only problem in Arizona this year, and this team is in need of a complete rebuild.