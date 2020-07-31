Report: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese headline ESPN's new Monday Night Football commentary team

Football fans will hear some new voices on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts this year, per a new report.

Jim Miller tweeted Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese will replace play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland after two years. The interesting part of the equation is what exactly happens with the upcoming College Football season amidst the pandemic. With more and more athletic conferences announcing conference-only football schedules, ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit may find themselves on NFL broadcasts if the NCAA season ends up shutting down altogether.

Levy, a respected longtime SportsCenter anchor, provided the play-by-play call for the XFL's inaugural season in entertaining fashion while Riddick is one of the most well-liked ESPN football analysts around. Griese is another internal hire that ESPN is hoping will work add to the broadcasting team.

These replacements come after months of struggle in attracting marquee names to the MNF booth for ESPN. With a three-man booth, however, the pressure will be to get ESPN's broadcast ratings back up all the while remaining socially distant in the press box.

The first slate of Monday night games opens with the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants followed by Tennesse Titans vs. the Denver Broncos.

