Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard left Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs with a quad injury and word is that he’s going to miss at least one game as a result.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Shepard is expected to miss this Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The Giants have a bye in Week 10 and it’s not clear at this point if he’ll be ready to go when they go to Tampa on Monday night in Week 11.

Assuming Shepard does miss the game, it will be the fourth time he sits out this year. He missed three games with hamstring injuries and returned from his latest one to play 23 snaps against Kansas City before suffering his latest injury

The Giants have been without wide receiver Kenny Golladay for the last three games and Wednesday’s practice could provide a clue about his availability for this week.

Report: Sterling Shepard to miss Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk