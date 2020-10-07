Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19; Patriots cancel practice

Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19; Pats cancel practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A third member of the New England Patriots reportedly is heading to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, our Patriots Insider Phil Perry has confirmed. The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday in wake of the news.

Gilmore is set to join quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the team's COVID-19/reserve list. Newton became the first Patriot be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday after his reported positive result Friday.

The team then flew to Kansas City on Monday (in two separate planes) to play the Chiefs, and a day later, the team placed Murray on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Gilmore was one of about 20 "close contacts" with Newton who took a separate plane to Kansas City on Monday.

Per source, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore came up as one of QB Cam Newton's close contacts over the weekend. Chiefs/Pats was delayed in part b/c of Newton's high number of close contacts.



Pats flew Newton's close contacts to KC separate from the rest of the traveling party. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2020

Gilmore was the only Patriot to test positive in Tuesday's round of tests, while Kansas City had no positive tests Tuesday, Breer reports.

Still, the incubation period for COVID-19 can last up to 14 days, and as Gilmore's positive test proves, a person can test negative after exposure but later test positive.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans also had positive tests Tuesday, per reports, so this is a situation worth monitoring.