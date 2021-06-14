Report: Stephon Gilmore not at Patriots minicamp

The Patriots are holding their mandatory minicamp this week and a big question heading into it was whether cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be in attendance.

Gilmore has not been at voluntary phases of the offseason program and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that he is not there on Monday. Head coach Bill Belichick said in a Monday morning press conference that he expects to see some players who have not been at voluntary phases of the offseason program, but did not say whether Gilmore is one of them.

Belichick said that the team was “scrambling to get things going” on Monday and that some players had their travel plans impacted by bad weather, so he was “not sure exactly how all of it worked out.”

“We’ll find out who’s here and who isn’t soon enough,” Belichick said.

It’s unclear if Gilmore has plans to be there for the rest of the week. He would be subject to $93,085 in fines if he misses all three days.

That may be a price Gilmore is willing to pay as part of a push for a new contract. His minicamp plans have been a question because he’s heading into the final year of his contract with a salary of $7 million after the team moved $4.5 million of his base salary into his 2020 compensation and missing all of this week’s work would signal he wants a new deal in New England.

