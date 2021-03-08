Report: Stephon Gilmore injury is limiting his trade market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New England Patriots may want to trade one of their biggest stars, however an injury is complicating things, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Stéphon Gilmore’s season-ending quad injury against Miami has reportedly made trade discussions a little bit more difficult. In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, Breer indicated that the injury has been hampering trade talks. Before the injury, he was expected to be heavily sought after. Now, that may be a little bit different.

As Breer notes, New England did not offer him a contract extension during the season, meaning that he is set to make just $7.91 million in 2021. This certainly does add another layer to these talks.

“Gilmore’s injury at the end of the year complicates what seemed to be a fait accompli in midseason—that Gilmore would be traded to a place that would be willing to pay him what New England didn’t want to on an extension,” Breer writes. “Gilmore’s number for 2021 is just $7.91 million. Whether he’d play at that number elsewhere is another question.”

With the emergence of J.C. Jackson at the position, this does make Gilmore more expendable for the Patriots. However, finding a suitor may prove to be more difficult than before.

Related

Patriots have met with Clemson WR Amari Rodgers multiple times

Recommended Stories

  • Potential free agent target for Cardinals: C David Andrews

    David Andrews could be the competition at center that the Cardinals need this offseason.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to play this season

    Ryan Fitzpatrick will be ready to answer teams’ calls when he hits free agency next week. Fitzpatrick does plan to play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That had been widely expected, and we’ve previously noted that Fitzpatrick wants to compete for a starting job. However, a report last week from John Clayton [more]

  • Michael Brockers praises Jared Goff’s toughness, experience as he leaves LA

    Michael Brockers feels Matthew Stafford gives the Rams a better chance to win a Super Bowl, but he also appreciates Jared Goff's toughness.

  • Buccaneers re-sign Pat O’Connor

    The Buccaneers are still working on a contract extension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they have been able to wrap up talks about a new deal with another member of the club. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that defensive end Pat O'Connor is signing a one-year deal with the team. O’Connor was set for exclusive [more]

  • Report: Raiders to release Lamarcus Joyner

    With a new coordinator, the Raiders are continuing to make changes on defense. Las Vegas will release defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Joyner had two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Raiders in 2019 and was set to make $9.95 million in 2021. Releasing Joyner will [more]

  • When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

    Now that the 2020-21 NFL season is over, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. See below for the top 30 picks in the first round. The draft order is determined by record- if two teams

  • Report: Eagles have discussed Brandon Brooks trade

    There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently. Brooks missed [more]

  • Prince Harry said Charles 'stopped taking my calls' before the couple announced their step back from the royal family

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he never blindsided the queen or Prince Charles with his decision to step back from the royal family.

  • Rams’ DL Michael Brockers hopes the Seattle Seahawks trade away Russell Wilson

    "You hope whatever you hear is true, and he's out of here, so you don't have to chase him around twice a year.

  • Watch Jayson Tatum defend Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown in NBA All-Star Game

    It didn't take long for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to go toe-to-toe in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. See what happened when Tatum was tasked with defending his Celtics teammate.

  • Browns WR Ryan Switzer asks for prayers after 9-month-old son hospitalized with COVID-19

    The Switzers are going through a terrifying situation right now.

  • Garrett Richards and the Red Sox already have a Corey Kluber problem

    By the nature of their contracts, Garrett Richards and Corey Kluber might be compared to each other all season. That could spell trouble for the Red Sox, writes John Tomase.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. doubles down after win

    After beating the 49ers, an upbeat Odell Beckham Jr. reinforces that the Giants can win out to finish the season.

  • ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter Makes Film Helming Debut On ‘This Beast’ For Blumhouse, Netflix

    EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Sutter has been set by Netflix to write, direct and produce This Beast, a drama that will mark his feature directorial debut. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will produce the film along with Carla Hacken, who’ll produce under her Paper Pictures banner. An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. […]

  • Report: Packers OLB Preston Smith involved in trade discussions

    Packers OLB Preston Smith is among several veterans around the NFL involved in trade discussions.

  • If Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, what’s their plan at quarterback?

    As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.