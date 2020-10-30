Report: Stephon Gilmore had MRI after injuring knee at Patriots practice

Report: Gilmore had MRI after injuring knee at Pats practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore's immediate future is uncertain in more ways than one.

The New England Patriots cornerback injured his knee at practice Thursday and left early to undergo an MRI, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

A source told Rapoport that Gilmore's injury is thought to be "minor," but his status for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills is up in the air.

Gilmore was added to the Patriots' injury report Thursday as a limited participant.

Gilmore's injury comes amid increased speculation that New England could deal the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year prior to next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

The veteran cornerback recently put his house on the market and may not fit into the Patriots' plans if Bill Belichick's 2-4 club becomes a seller at the deadline.

Gilmore hasn't missed a game since 2017 and likely will be motivated to play against his former team in Buffalo. If he can't suit up? Expect New England to lean more heavily on Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones and possibly give second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams more snaps.