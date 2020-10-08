Report: Stephon Gilmore had dinner with Cam Newton on Friday night

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore went out to dinner with Cam Newton on Friday night, presumably right before the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That could be the explanation why Gilmore contracted the disease with a positive test on Wednesday morning after Newton tested COVID-positive late on Friday night. Gilmore was the second COVID-19 case on the Patriots, with Newton being the first. The team has three players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, with Gilmore, Newton and defensive tackle Bill Murray.

Because of the team’s growing number of cases, they have not practiced on Wednesday and will not practice Thursday. Their game against the Denver Broncos may soon be in question, if New England cannot practice in preparation.

Stephone Gilmore just tested positive for Covid. @AdamSchefter just told us moments ago he had dinner with Cam Newton on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/BP2CfKtn7S — 975 Mornings (@975Mornings) October 7, 2020





As Schefter noted, it makes sense that Gilmore might have contracted the virus, if he and Newton were sharing a dinner. Hopefully it means that the Patriots’ positive COVID-19 tests will stop with Gilmore and Newton.