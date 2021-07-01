Report: Stephon Gilmore doesn’t think Patriots will trade him
Stephon Gilmore doesn't believe the Patriots will trade him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I’m told that Gilmore has largely not expected to be traded throughout this process because he knows the Patriots have made moves with Gilmore in mind.", Jeremy Fowler, ESPN. Gilmore is seeking a new contract with the Patriots due to his $7 million base salary for 2021. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is entering the final season of his deal and remains a top CB in the NFL