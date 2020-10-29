Report: Stephen Silas ‘blew away’ Rockets with offensive vision
As a top assistant coach in Dallas, Stephen Silas had a key role in the offense that recently became the most efficient in NBA history. It appears that he already has a vision for how that could potentially work in his new job as head coach of the Rockets. The Houston Rockets won this hire. Stephen Silas ran the Mavs’ offense. I’m told he blew the Rockets’ brass away with his presentation. His offensive vision for Houston, ESPN’s Mark Jones . I’m going to miss him a lot, Houston got a great coach, he’s a big reason for my growth as a player, Luka Doncic said.