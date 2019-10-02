Report: Stephen Gostkowski having season-ending hip surgery

When word initially broke that the Patriots were placing kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, there was no word on what kind of injury the veteran is dealing with.

There’s been a further development on that front. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gostkowski needs surgery on his left hip.

While Gostkowski is eligible to return after eight weeks on the list, Schefter reports that it is a season-ending injury.

It is not expected to be a career-ending one, however. The report states he’s expected to be ready to go for the 2020 season and he is under contract with the Patriots through that season. The Patriots can move on without being left with a severe amount of dead money, however, so a 15th season in New England won’t be a sure thing for quite some time.