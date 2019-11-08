Warriors cast doubt on report that Stephen Curry is 'unlikely' to play this season after hand surgery

The Golden State Warriors may be without NBA superstar Stephen Curry a little longer than initially expected. Curry underwent surgery a week ago to repair a broken left hand and the team announced he would be out at least three months. That may be extended, per a report from Ric Bucher at Bleacher Report.

According to the report, “A team source says the fracture was worse than originally thought, and it's unlikely that he plays again this season.”

After the report spread, Bucher put out a tweet Friday afternoon clarifying that the source doesn’t think the injury will keep him out but that the Warriors’ poor performance will.

A clarification from my story today citing a source saying Steph Curry is likely to miss the remainder of the season: while the injury was worse than originally thought, he wouldn't play again this season because there's no competitive reason. Story is being updated. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) November 8, 2019

The reasoning is very different — some may argue worse — but the end result of Curry not playing is still the same. The team refuted the report and said he will be reevaluated in February as planned.

Warriors are strongly refuting the report that Stephen Curry be out for the season. Source says his timeline hasn't changed for better or worse and he will be re-evaluated in February as planned. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 8, 2019

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a similar reaction to the story, reiterating the February timeline and casting doubt on the source.

Steve Kerr calls the report that Steph Curry could miss the entire season a “headscratcher” and said he was “confused by the source.” Said Warriors plan to play Curry when healthy this season. Full quote here. pic.twitter.com/IyHZxhyoNu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2019

Curry had surgery Nov. 1 for the hand and three months would have put him back at the start of February before the all-star break. The regular season ends April 15.

The injury happened in the third quarter of a loss to the Phoenix Sun when Aron Baynes fell on Curry after he landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket. First reports indicated the injury wasn’t serious and he may return before January 2020.

It then turned into surgery and a status update from the team as early as January. Now this new report puts another later date on the situation.

The Warriors have three championships in five years, but are suffering from an injury epidemic. Klay Thompson is highly unlikely to see playing time this year after ACL surgery stemming from an injury in Game 6 of the Finals. That was also when Kevin Durant, who since left for the Brooklyn Nets, went down with an Achilles injury.

With a host of roster changes and now the Splash Brothers both sidelined, the Warriors are a basement-level 2-6.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry may have played his last game this season. (AP)

