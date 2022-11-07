Report: Stephanie White hired as next Connecticut Sun coach

Stephanie White led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Finals in 2015, and most recently spent five seasons coaching at Vanderbilt. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Connecticut Sun are set to hire Stephanie White as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.

Sources tell ESPN that Stephanie White will be next coach of @ConnecticutSun. She and team finalizing contract details. White, NCAA champion at @PurdueWBB and former @WNBA player, was previously head coach of @IndianaFever before returning to college game at Vandy from 2016-21. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) November 7, 2022

White will replace Curt Miller in Connecticut. Miller, the two-time Coach of the Year, left for the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this offseason after leading the franchise to the WNBA Finals.

White was most recently the head coach at Vanderbilt, where she compiled a 46-83 overall record after five seasons. She also spent two seasons leading the Indiana Fever, including one where they reached the WNBA Finals in 2015.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.