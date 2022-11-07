Report: Stephanie White hired as next Connecticut Sun coach

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Stephanie White
Stephanie White led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Finals in 2015, and most recently spent five seasons coaching at Vanderbilt. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Connecticut Sun are set to hire Stephanie White as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.

White will replace Curt Miller in Connecticut. Miller, the two-time Coach of the Year, left for the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this offseason after leading the franchise to the WNBA Finals.

White was most recently the head coach at Vanderbilt, where she compiled a 46-83 overall record after five seasons. She also spent two seasons leading the Indiana Fever, including one where they reached the WNBA Finals in 2015.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Recommended Stories