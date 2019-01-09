Report: Steph Curry's PGA Tour event scrapped for 2019

Last May word leaked that NBA superstar Steph Curry was working towards a deal to host an event on the PGA Tour, and in the fall it appeared that agreement was complete for the two-time MVP. Lake Merced was circled as the course venue, and the tournament was slotted for Sept. 19-22 on the tour schedule.

However, the event has now been scrapped, at least for 2019.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a lack of a sponsor is to blame. Negotiations broke down with Workday, the finance and human resources center in the Bay Area. PGA Tour officials dispute this account.

“While it has been reported that sponsorship was the primary factor, this is untrue,” the tour said in a statement. “The bottom line is the short timeframe for creating an event in early fall of 2019 created the biggest obstacle.”

The tour could be alluding to proposed changes to Lake Merced. The club was set to invest $3 million in changes and renovations to its property. Lake Merced president Jeff Pero emailed members Tuesday, disclosing the tour’s decision to “cease further work on the tournament.”

Curry, though, remains steadfast the event will ultimately happen.

“We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco,” Curry told The Chronicle. “It just won’t be this year.”

The tour shared a similar sentiment: "We look forward to continuing discussions with Stephen Curry, his family’s foundation and other parties with the hopes of ultimately bringing a PGA Tour event to the Bay Area in the future."

