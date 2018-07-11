Report: Steph Curry's personal security guard is no longer with the Warriors

Ralph Walker started working for the Warriors in the 2011-12 season...

Steph Curry is in the market for a new personal security guard.

Ralph Walker -- who has been with the Warriors since the 2011-12 season -- is no longer with the team, according to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press.

Security man Ralph Walker, who primarily worked closely with Stephen Curry in recent seasons, has left the Warriors to spend more time with family. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) July 10, 2018

In March 2016, Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated wrote a terrific profile on Walker.

An excerpt:

Over the last two seasons, Walker has likely spent as much time with Curry as anyone outside the star's family. Last year, at the urging of GM Bob Myers, the team hired a second security rep-Walker's old partner, West-so that Walker could focus on Steph. He now accompanies Curry virtually everywhere he goes when on the road.

He also can't do this forever. It's become nearly a year-round job-summer camps with Curry, attending sponsor commitments with other players, checking on someone's house if they're worried it's not secure. Someday, maybe soon, he'll call it quits.

It appears that day has come...

