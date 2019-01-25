Report: Steph Curry arranged Warriors' visit with Barack Obama in D.C. originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry has some serious star power. The latest example is with the 44th President of the United States.

It's no surprise that the Warriors didn't pay a visit to the White House during their trip to Washington D.C. That doesn't mean they didn't spend time with a President in the nation's capital.

The Warriors' players spent time with former President Barack Obama before their 126-118 win over the Wizards on Thursday. The players only visit was arranged by Curry, reports ESPN, who has become friendly with Obama over the past few years.

"It was amazing," Kevin Durant told reporters after the win.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, talked with Curry and fellow Warriors after the game.

Stephen Curry chatting postgame with Nancy Pelosi. "Continued luck and success making this country better," he told her. pic.twitter.com/4JBM0R4E0Z — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 25, 2019

Nancy Pelosi just told Draymond Green she bought his jersey. This is my new beat. pic.twitter.com/6KeH5NQg2W — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 25, 2019

The Warriors have always had a positive relationship with Obama. He was the President when the team visited the White House after winning the NBA championship in 2015, and Curry has golfed with him on several occasions.