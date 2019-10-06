Report: Stefon Diggs active for Vikings despite missed practices, $200K in fines

The Minnesota Vikings have become the 2019 NFL season’s latest soap opera, but some of that drama may be put on hold for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be active for Sunday’s game.

Vikings’ WR Stefon Diggs is expected to be active today vs the NY Giants, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

Most of the Vikings’ week has been about Diggs’ unhappiness with the offense and the spilling over of his anger. After a productive Week 4, Diggs didn’t practice on Wednesday, and had also missed team meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Then on Thursday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted some new info about the growing Diggs tension.

On #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs: His frustration with the organization has been palpable. He was not at practice yesterday for non-injury reasons. Teammates are left wondering if he wants to be there. The team is adamant he is not available for a trade, barring some massive deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2019

Diggs practiced on Thursday, which is the same day he was asked by a reporter whether he had, in fact, requested a trade. His response wasn’t exactly encouraging.

“I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, you know? No matter how you dress it up.”

Exactly what a happy player says, right? On the same day, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he wasn’t sure if Diggs would suit up on Sunday. And on top of that, Diggs was fined over $200,000 for missing practices and meetings without being excused, according to Schefter.

But despite the missed practices, the fines, the ostensible trade request, and his apparent unhappiness with the Kirk Cousins-led offense, Diggs will reportedly play against the Giants on Sunday. And unless he gets injured, he’ll play more. Schefter reported that the Vikings are highly unlikely to deal Diggs before the October 29 deadline, and have been telling teams that Diggs is not available.

Despite a drama-filled week, WR Stefon Diggs will play for the Vikings on Sunday against the Giants. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

