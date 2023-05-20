Report: Steelers work out XFL edge Stansly Maponga

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t given up on finding a third edge rusher before the start of training camp. According to the XFL Analyst Twitter account, the Steelers are one of the teams working out former Orlando Guardians defensive end Stansly Maponga.

Maponga is a former fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons all the way back in 2013. Maponga has spent time with the Falcons, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in the NFL. He was briefly on the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL.

Last season with the Guardians, Maponga had 2.5 sacks in 10 games. In the entirety of his NFL career, he has exactly one sack. Maponga is 32 years old and checks in at 6-foot-2 and 257 pounds. Maponga seems like a stopgap type of player if that in the NFL and doesn’t solve the problems the Steelers still have at outside linebacker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions are working out Guardians DE Stansly Maponga, per sources Multiple other teams interested as well — XFL Analyst (@xflanalyst) May 20, 2023

More!

Steelers 5 biggest salary cap hits by percentage Who will be the Steelers No. 2 tight end in 2023? No Steelers invited to NFLPA Rookie Premier

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire