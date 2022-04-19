Report: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson absent from voluntary workouts

Phase One of the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason workouts started on Monday and one face not there was wide receiver Diontae Johnson. This is according to Pittsburgh radio personality Andrew FIllipponi.

If you are a conspiracy theorist, it would be easy to take this sort of information and run with it. Johnson is coming off his best NFL season and entering the final year of his contract. Oh he must be holding out and wants a huge new deal.

Or it could just mean Johnson understands the concept of voluntary and is working out on his own, just like he did last offseason. Would Johnson like to get a new deal done before he heads into the final year of his contract? I’m sure he would. But let’s not read too much into his absence. Johnson is hardly the only guy not at these voluntary sessions and he has given zero indication this will be a problem.

Source: Diontae Johnson did not attend the start of the Steelers voluntary offseason program today. The man wants paid. Like his perceived WR peers. McLaurin, Metcalf, Deebo Samuel. Should the Steelers give Diontae Johnson a new deal? — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 18, 2022

