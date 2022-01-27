Report: Steelers want to interview Joe Whitt for defensive coordinator

The Steelers need a defensive coordinator after the retirement of Keith Butler and their list of candidates for the job is continuing to take shape.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team wants to interview Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt for the opening. They’ve already shown interest in speaking to Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Saints secondary coach Kris Richard as well.

Whitt has also drawn interest from the Seahawks and Ravens in their searches for new coordinators.

While the Steelers are showing interest in outside candidates, Dulac notes that they remain likely to bump secondary coach/senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin up to the top defensive job. Until that becomes official, though, others could still wind up in Pittsburgh.

