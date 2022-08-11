Report: Steelers waiving Ulysees Gilbert with injury designation

In this article:

The Steelers are waiving linebacker Ulysees Gilbert with an injury designation, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Gilbert is wearing a boot on his right foot.

Gilbert, primarily a special teamer, entered the league as a sixth-round choice in 2019. He played only seven games as a rookie and four in 2020 before seeing action in all 17 last year.

He played 36 defensive snaps and 337 on special teams in 2021.

In his 28-game career, he has 25 tackles.

