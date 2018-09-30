Report: Steelers trying to trade Le'Veon Bell for a draft pick and a player

Matt Breida has played well as San Francisco's starting running back, but Bell is a special talent who might take even more pressure off now-starting quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The Steelers' position on Le'Veon Bell appears to be pivoting.

As the running back's holdout drags into Week 4 and James Connor shows he's an NFL-caliber starter, the Steelers now are actively trying to trade Bell, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Steelers are now activately shopping RB Le'Veon Bell, sources say, making calls and doing due diligence. A trade would be difficult, but not impossible. pic.twitter.com/EltwpqYrNs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

The Steelers' asking price -- a second-round draft pick and a good player, according to Rapoport -- certainly is high, especially given that they don't have much leverage. It's clear Bell won't report to the team without a lucrative contract, and if he's traded, his new team can't even negotiate with him until after the season. All that makes Bell a one-year rental.

And while the Steelers could just let Bell sit out the season, they'd likely prefer some sort of compensation for him, meaning this quickly could become a take-what-they-can-get situation.

If the price falls, you have to wonder if the 49ers will take a look. Matt Breida has played well as their starting running back and leads the NFL with 8.6 yards per game, but Bell is a special talent who might take even more pressure off now-starting quarterback C.J. Beathard.