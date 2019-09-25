Report: Steelers trading for Seahawks TE Nick Vannett in wake of Vance McDonald injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for tight end Nick Vannett, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero reports that the Steelers are giving up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft in the deal.

Starting Steelers tight end Vance McDonald left Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury and was seen at Steelers facilities on Tuesday with his arm in a sling.

McDonald’s injury status unclear

McDonald’s status isn’t clear, but any long-term absence would be another significant blow to an already hobbled Steelers offense missing starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

An injury to Vance McDonald prompted the Steelers to make a move at tight end. (Getty)

McDonald is the clear top tight end option in Pittsburgh and provided a safety valve for Mason Rudolph, who’s seeing his first NFL action at quarterback after Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury.

He tallied 10 catches for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season before leaving early in Sunday’s Week 3 loss. In 15 games last season, he caught 50 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns.

Vannett, a fourth-year veteran, tallied 29 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns last season, his most productive as a pro. He has four catches for 38 yards this season.

