Report: Steelers-Titans still on for Sunday, but could be moved to Monday
As of right now, the NFL still plans on playing the Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday despite the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league intends to play the game as scheduled, but one contingency plan has the game being moved to Monday night in order to allow for more contact tracing and testing. The Titans won’t be allowed back into their building until Saturday, which means there will be no practices for Tennessee ahead of the contest, something the team is reportedly prepared for