Report: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

The hamstring bug has once again hit the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Diontae Johnson rehabs his injury from Week 1, tight end Pat Freiermuth is just beginning. Per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Freiermuth is expected to miss two to three weeks. He exited midway through the third-quarter loss to the Houston Texans.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury, per team sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 3, 2023

We’ve barely heard a peep from the unit’s star for all the offseason reports of the Steelers employing multiple tight end sets in the 2023 season. He’s scored twice in four games and has eight receptions for 53 yards.

While his absence will be felt, Pittsburgh’s likely to utilize second-year tight end Connor Heyward and rookie Darnell Washington more — which could be a breath of fresh air. They’ve both shown to be better blockers than Freiermuth seems capable.

