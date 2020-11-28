Report: Steelers ST coordinator Danny Smith tests positive for COVID-19

A report on Saturday indicated Steelers running back James Conner tested positive for COVID-19 and there was also word that an assistant coach had tested positive.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that special teams coordinator Danny Smith is the coach. The two positives come on the heels of three Steelers players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and raises some concern that the team could have an ongoing outbreak.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were placed on the reserve list.

That concern has likely increased after watching the Ravens deal with an outbreak of their own over the last week. The cases in Baltimore caused this week’s game between the AFC North sides to be postponed until Tuesday in hopes of controlling the spread around the Ravens.

After Saturday’s news, the chances of moving forward with the rescheduled game will also lie with testing results in the Steelers organization.

