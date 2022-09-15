Report: Steelers signing Titans OLB David Anenih ahead of Patriots matchup

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined.

The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.

Watt tore his pectoral muscle after recording six tackles, a sack and an interception in Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old tied an NFL record with 22.5 sacks last season.

Watt's absence will be a relief for the New England Patriots, who dealt with offensive line protection issues against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 that led to quarterback Mac Jones injuring his back.

The Steelers rotated outside linebackers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones in Watt's spot following his injury. In Anenih, they'll add a player who had a strong preseason for Tennessee, recording three sacks, four tackles and two batted passes over three games before landing on the Titans' practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher signed with Tennessee in May as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, where he tallied 32 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over five seasons.

New England will need to shore up its protection Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh if it wants to emerge with a Week 2 win.